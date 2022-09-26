1,641 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.61. 4,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,637. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.

