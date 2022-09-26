20,138 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,138 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. 123,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

