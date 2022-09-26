2,200 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Sony Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

