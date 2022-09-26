3,325 Shares in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Acquired by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA NWLG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

