490,649 Shares in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 490,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.42% of Science 37 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Science 37 by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Stock Performance

SNCE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. 6,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Analysts forecast that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Science 37 Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

