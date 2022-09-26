AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Down 1.9%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.75. 15,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 10,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.