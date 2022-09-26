abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Down 1.4%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.63. 231,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 328,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.