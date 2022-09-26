Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.80. 21,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 705,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AKR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

