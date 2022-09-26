ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.34

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 32850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,665,000 after buying an additional 3,108,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,727,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after buying an additional 799,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after buying an additional 539,390 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,066,000 after buying an additional 498,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,046,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,002,000 after buying an additional 427,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

