Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.73

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 130898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.