African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.90

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 4327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,384,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,922,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $503,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

