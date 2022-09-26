AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of AGF.B traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,149. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$5.77 and a twelve month high of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.01.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.22 per share, with a total value of C$82,726.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 827,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,149,183.46. Insiders acquired 193,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,860 in the last three months.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

