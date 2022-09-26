Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Aion has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00327645 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00127273 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00075279 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00050029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,536,297 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

