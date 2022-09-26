Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.