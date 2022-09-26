AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.35

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 199373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

