Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($142.86) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday.

EPA:AIR traded down €0.36 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €91.98 ($93.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €101.82 and a 200-day moving average of €102.82.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

