Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) vs. Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Head to Head Review

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akumin and Laboratory Co. of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million 0.39 -$43.29 million ($1.07) -1.70 Laboratory Co. of America $16.12 billion 1.21 $2.38 billion $20.90 10.10

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Akumin has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akumin and Laboratory Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Laboratory Co. of America 0 3 4 0 2.57

Akumin currently has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 65.66%. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus price target of $299.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than Akumin.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% Laboratory Co. of America 12.67% 22.39% 11.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Akumin on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, PAP tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, and parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. It provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; and online applications for managed care organizations and accountable care organizations. It offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and companion diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. It serves managed care organizations, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a collaboration agreement with Tigerlily Foundation to increase clinical trial diversity for women of color. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

