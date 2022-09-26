Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (AD.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

AD.UN opened at C$15.70 on Monday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$20.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AD.UN. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

