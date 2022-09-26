Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (AD.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 17th

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

AD.UN opened at C$15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$710.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$20.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AD.UN. Cormark reduced their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

