Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.82.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after buying an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 888,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after buying an additional 286,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 172,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.