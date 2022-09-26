Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.37. 24,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.24 and a 52-week high of $720.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

