Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

