Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.32. 174,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,390. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

