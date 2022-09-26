American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $95.74. 125,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

