American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in American Electric Power by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

