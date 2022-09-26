American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMH. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.92.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

