Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.97 and a 200 day moving average of $243.52. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

