Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT at $121.47

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $100.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $63.54 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

