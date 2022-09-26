Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) PT at GBX 7,325

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Price Performance

NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,362 ($64.79) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,199.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,046.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 5,276 ($63.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.