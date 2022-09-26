Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $104.85

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,762,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SAP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SAP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SAP by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $79.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

