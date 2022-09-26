Analyzing HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $364.27 million 1.61 $115.42 million $4.69 6.67 Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 2.25 $79.89 million $2.88 7.46

This table compares HomeStreet and Central Pacific Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 28.50% 14.46% 1.23% Central Pacific Financial 29.75% 15.60% 1.09%

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. HomeStreet pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HomeStreet and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 1 1 2 0 2.25 Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

HomeStreet presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.04%. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats HomeStreet on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial and residential mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management, full-service ATMs, digital banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, and retail brokerage services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 30 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

