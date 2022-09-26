AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 123,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,532,963 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $20.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

AppLovin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AppLovin by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $15,120,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

