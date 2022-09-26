AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 123,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,532,963 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $20.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

AppLovin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AppLovin by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $15,120,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

