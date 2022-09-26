Artex One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,120.00 (ARTEX)

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Artex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artex has a market capitalization of $211,000.00 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Artex has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Artex

Artex (ARTEX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Artex’s official website is artex.app. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

