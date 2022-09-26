Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 412.8% during the 4th quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 129,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 104,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Asana by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.