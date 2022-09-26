Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ashland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 35.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Up 0.1 %

ASH stock opened at $97.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

