Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.22.

NYSE ASH opened at $97.12 on Friday. Ashland has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ashland by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1,086.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,845,000 after buying an additional 28,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

