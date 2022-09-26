Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Shares Gap Down to $49.79

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.79, but opened at $48.20. Assured Guaranty shares last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 1 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,565,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,106,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

