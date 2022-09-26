Atlantic Securities Cuts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $200.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.47.
Equifax Stock Performance
Shares of Equifax stock opened at $174.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after buying an additional 737,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.