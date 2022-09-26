Attila (ATT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Attila (ATT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1,312.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks.”

