Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 115500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Aurion Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$44.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurion Resources

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 140,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,411.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,376,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,944,264.10. Insiders acquired 495,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,473 in the last quarter.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

