Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.30.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ACB opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

About Aurora Cannabis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 178,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

