Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
ACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.30.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE ACB opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.13.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
