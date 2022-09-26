Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 60.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.53 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

