Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,630 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

ILMN stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.25. 31,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.86. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $436.95. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,170.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

