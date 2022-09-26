Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 441 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises approximately 2.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Equity Residential Trading Down 3.6 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE:EQR traded down $2.49 on Monday, hitting $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.