Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on October 26th

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Australian Unity Office Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.