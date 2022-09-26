Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on October 26th

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Australian Unity Office Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Australian Unity Office Fund alerts:

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Unity Office Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.