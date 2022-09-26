Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Down 4.5%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.85 and last traded at $66.85. Approximately 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 709,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.