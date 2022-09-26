Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lessened by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 67,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,872. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day moving average is $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

