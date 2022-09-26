Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $37.60 Average PT from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $984.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,206,000 after acquiring an additional 305,458 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 305,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.