Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.75

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 148114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. Investec upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.43.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Aviva Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%.

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.