Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.75

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 148114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. Investec upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.43.
Aviva Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviva (AVVIY)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.